Mother, daughter missing since 2017 found alive, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and daughter from Fayetteville who have been missing since January 2017 were found alive in Harnett County on Tuesday, authorities said.

Amber Renaye Weber, who was 21 at the time of her disappearance, and her daughter, Miracle Smith, who was 1 at the time of her disappearance, were found Tuesday with the help of a Fayetteville Police Department Investigative Assistant and the U.S. Marshals.

Marshals said the two, who were “victims of previous physical abuse,” were found in in Bunnlevel.

“Both mom and daughter were reported missing on January 31, 2017 and the leads to the case had initially went cold,” a Fayetteville Police Department news release said Tuesday. “Fayetteville Police Department’s Investigative Assistant, Sonia Roldan, who is assigned to work on Missing Person cases, took over the investigation approximately a year ago and collaborated her efforts with the US Marshalls (sic).”

The release continued, “Through the coordinated efforts of both departments to seek out new leads for the missing mother and daughter, they were able to locate them and both are reported to be safe.”

A release from 2017 said Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016 in the 1200 block of Matrindale Drive in Fayetteville.

However, CBS 17 reported that Weber received medical treatment in Harnett County in February 2018, but family members were never able to get in contact or locate her.

“The culmination of years of following leads and tips resulted in the outcome that we had all hoped for today; the successful recovery of a child who had been missing since December 2016. The U.S. Marshals Service and our investigative partners will not quit, nor be deterred until these children are rescued.” Michael East, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina