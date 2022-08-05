TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and daughter made history when they teamed up to pilot a Southwest flight on Saturday, July 23, becoming the company’s first first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo.

A video shared by the airline showed Captain Holly Petitt telling passengers on the flight from Denver to St. Louis that she was flying the plane with her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt.

“This is a very exciting day for us and for Southwest Airlines,” Holly said. “We are the first mother-daughter duo ever on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines.”

Passengers in the cabin immediately erupted into cheer.

Holly told Southwest she started her aviation career as a flight attendant working for another carrier. After riding the jumpseat on the flight deck, she realized she wanted to learn to fly planes. After training and obtaining her certifications, she was able to pursue her dream of being a pilot.

“Naturally, Holly’s daughter, Keely Petitt, grew up around the Southwest Family and became an extension of it,” Southwest said.

“Southwest was always the end goal for me,” Keely said. “There was really never any other option.”

After she worked hard and kept in touch with her Cohearts, Keely was able to find her way back to Southwest as a Pilot, making her and her mother Southwest’s first mother/daughter Pilot duo.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Holly said, “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It’s surreal.”