COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVO) — A mother and daughter were indicted on murder charges Friday after police say they found a newborn baby wrapped in a trash bag inside a five-gallon bucket in the trunk of car.

According to Hilliard Police, officers were called to a Hilliard, Ohio residence at 8:51 a.m. on September 20 in regard to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence that a child was recently born. A search of the area located the newborn in a vehicle parked in the backyard,

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Hanan Al Jabouli, 19, and Basma Alkelezli, 36, were initially charged with abuse of a corpse, according to WSYX. Police allege that Alkelezli, the newborn’s mother, placed the newborn in a plastic trash bag and instructed Jabouli to dispose of it.

Jabouli, Alkelezi’s daughter, then allegedly placed the newborn in an orange five-gallon bucket in the trunk of a vehicle, according to Law and Crime.

The two are also charged with strangulation or suffocation, endangering children, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice.