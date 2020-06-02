Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old found in trash bin

WACO, Texas – Waco Police say the mother has been arrested in the death of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez. Officers say the mom confessed to police and led them to child’s body in a dumpster near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

An Amber Alert was issued for Frankie Monday evening.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, grey Mickey Mouse pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Frankie Gonzalez. (Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco Police are actively searching for missing two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He is wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

Anyone with any information on Frankie’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.