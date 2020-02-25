Mother accused of beating 10-month-old baby after video shared online

PERU, Ind. (WXIN) – An Indiana woman faces charges after video surfaced on social media of her allegedly beating her 10-month-old baby.

Police say they did a welfare check on the child on Friday after learning of the recording.

Officers found the baby and the mother, 21-year-old Hanna Winch, of Peru. They determined the baby was not injured, and the infant was placed in the care of family members while they conducted their investigation.

The video began circulating over the weekend, resulting in numerous reports to the Peru Police Department and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

After further investigation, officers arrested Winch Saturday and took booked her at the Miami County Jail. She faces felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation.

