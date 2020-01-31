Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ who faked death to avoid child sex charges arrested in Oklahoma

National

by: KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

Jacob Blair Scott

ANTLERS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a fugitive who faked his own death to avoid child sex charges has been arrested in an Oklahoma town.

Officials say accusations arose against Jacob Blair Scott after his stepdaughter became pregnant.

Scott was facing a 14-court indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.

He was released on bond and then failed to appear for a court hearing. At that point, authorities say Scott faked his own death in order to avoid prosecution.

In July of 2018, investigators found his abandoned dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama. Inside the vessel, investigators found a gun and a note but little evidence that actually indicated a suicide.

Detectives also learned that Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from a bank account before his disappearance.

A week-long search of the Gulf of Mexico was conducted but Scott’s body was never found.

Authorities believed that Scott, a survivalist and military veteran who received a Purple Heart for his service in Iraq, would use his training to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies. They say his unique knowledge of the outdoors would enable him to live off the grid.

Recently, Scott was added to the U.S. Marshal’s ‘Top 15 Most Wanted’ list, and a $25,000 reward was offered for tips leading to his arrest.

Officials in Pushmataha County say deputies received a tip that Scott might be hiding out in Antlers and using a false identity.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement officers with the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police took Scott into custody.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"

SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody"

Press conference on Port Richey SWAT situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Port Richey SWAT situation"

Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey"

Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry"

Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect"

Police: Sarasota girl, 14, faces attempted murder charge after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Sarasota girl, 14, faces attempted murder charge after shooting"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition"

Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss