TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 150 people dressed in inflatable T-Rex costumes took to the race track at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington on Sunday to see who was the quickest dinosaur.

In 2019, a video of the race was viewed more than 100 million times on social media, according to the race track.

“So many people commented how the race video made them smile and laugh,” Track President Phil Ziegler said in a statement.

Video provided by TMX shows the event, with competitors lined up before taking to the track for the 1/16th of a mile race put on by TriGuard and Pest Control. It was the first race open to the public and there were nearly three times as many participants.

The winner of the adult race was Logan Kludsikofsky from Auburn, according to the Emerald Downs website.

The website said the kids race winner was Sebastian Davis, 13, from Silverdale, WA. Hadley Lindsay, 14, from Eugene, OR finished a close second.

The full race can be see on the track’s website or YouTube page.