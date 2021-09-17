More than 10,000 migrants packed under Texas bridge, number still rising

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — More than 10,000 migrants, most of them Haitian, are packed under an overpass bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as U.S. border agents struggle to keep up with the surge in the area, according to two senior Department of Homeland Security officials.

Many of the Haitian migrants have not come directly from the island nation to the U.S., but rather have been living in South America and have been brought to Del Rio along a common smuggling route used by a Mexican cartel, the officials said.

The numbers under the bridge have ballooned over the past 48 hours, growing from around 5,000 on Wednesday and are expected to rise above 11,000 on Friday, they said.

