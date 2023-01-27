(WFLA) — A line of gas stoves has been recalled after they were found to be at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath issued an expanded recall for approximately 30,000 gas ranges Thursday after the ovens were found to emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use.

The levels were said to be bad enough to seriously injure or kill a person. Forty-four ranges were reported to emit carbon monoxide, and three cases of people needing medical attention were reported as well.

According to the recall, the units affected in the recall were the 30-inch, 36-inch, and 48-inch RG gas ranges. This included 28,000 gas ranges that were previously recalled in December 2022.

The model numbers in the previous recall were RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36. On Jan. 26, 2023, the recall was expanded to include model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48.

Recalled ZLINE RG30 (30-inch) gas range (Courtesy: CPSC)

Recalled ZLINE RG48 (48-inch) gas range (Courtesy: CPSC)

Recalled ZLINE RG48 (36-inch) gas range (Courtesy: CPSC)

According to the CPSC, the model numbers were usually located on the back of the range, but in models purchased after 2020, the model number is also under the right side of the range top.

Officials said if you own one of these stoves, stop using the oven compartment until it is repaired. ZLINE is offering free in-home repairs for consumers.

You can contact ZLINE at 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday, or email ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net. You can also get more information at www.zlinekitchen.com/recalls.