More Americans taking melatonin to fall asleep despite potential health concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/The Hill) – A new study has found an increasing number of Americans are taking melatonin to help them get more sleep, but the supplements remain minimally regulated and may carry serious health risks.

In a study published in the medical journal JAMA, researchers compared melatonin use in adults over the age of 20 starting from 1999 to 2018 across all demographic groups. Their results showed that the overall consumption of melatonin steadily increased over time, starting below 0.5 percent in 1999-2000 and increasing to just over 2 percent by 2017-2018.

According to The Hill, the recommended dosage of melatonin typically doesn’t exceed 5 milligrams, but researchers found there was also a steady increase in the volume of people taking more than the recommended dosage from 1999 to 2018.

Those increases alarmed researchers, as they estimated that the actual level of melatonin in marketed supplements may be up to 478 percent higher than what’s advertised on the label.

The National Institutes for Health said using melatonin occasionally is fine but high levels have been linked to dementia, early mortality and other health issues.

Other side effects include headaches, dizziness and nausea, while the long-term side effects remain unclear.

The FDA does regulate dietary supplements, such as melatonin, the regulations for dietary supplements are different and less strict than those for prescription or over-the-counter drugs.