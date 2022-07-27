TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man napping by a river bank was joined by a pair of moose Monday in Breckenridge, Colorado, video showed.

In the video, the man can be seen napping on the grass near the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, about halfway between Denver and Aspen.

“Do we want to wake this guy up?”, one woman can be heard asking. Another woman shouts, “there’s some moose behind you, dude!”

The man did not wake up as the moose walked closer and closer to inspect.

Moments later, the women giggled as the moose calmly sauntered by, uninterested.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife began reintroducing moose in the North Park region in 1978. With successful reproduction and additional transplants, there are now nearly 3,000 moose in the state.