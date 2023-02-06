TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A whopping $747 million is up for grabs in Monday’s Powerball drawing.
If won, the jackpot would rank as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot on record.
The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday for the 34th time after no ticket successfully matched all six numbers drawn: White balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, and Powerball 10.
Top-winning tickets in the Saturday night drawing include four tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The million-dollar-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.
Nationwide, the drawing produced 64 winning tickets worth $50,000, and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000. Altogether, 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million in Saturday’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in over 292 million.
|Match
|Prize
|Odds
|5 White Balls + Powerball
|Grand Prize
|1 in 292,201,338.00
|5 White Balls
|$1 Million
|1 in 11,688,053.52
|4 White Balls + Powerball
|$50,000
|1 in 913,129.18
|4 White Balls
|$100
|1 in 36,525.17
|3 White Balls + Powerball
|$100
|1 in 14,494.11
|3 White Balls
|$7
|1 in 579.76
|2 White Balls + Powerball
|$7
|1 in 701.33
|1 White Ball + Powerball
|$4
|1 in 91.98
|Powerball
|$4
|1 in 38.32
Monday’s jackpot will have an estimated cash value of $403,100,000.