TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A whopping $747 million is up for grabs in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

If won, the jackpot would rank as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot on record.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday for the 34th time after no ticket successfully matched all six numbers drawn: White balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, and Powerball 10.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday night drawing include four tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The million-dollar-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Nationwide, the drawing produced 64 winning tickets worth $50,000, and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000. Altogether, 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in over 292 million.

Match Prize Odds 5 White Balls + Powerball Grand Prize 1 in 292,201,338.00 5 White Balls $1 Million 1 in 11,688,053.52 4 White Balls + Powerball $50,000 1 in 913,129.18 4 White Balls $100 1 in 36,525.17 3 White Balls + Powerball $100 1 in 14,494.11 3 White Balls $7 1 in 579.76 2 White Balls + Powerball $7 1 in 701.33 1 White Ball + Powerball $4 1 in 91.98 Powerball $4 1 in 38.32 (Powerball)

Monday’s jackpot will have an estimated cash value of $403,100,000.