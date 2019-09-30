Moms-to-be line up to try ‘labor-inducing burger’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) – There are all kinds of old wives’ tales about what can help pregnant women go into labor.

A Minneapolis restaurant says its burger might be the latest trick to bring on the baby.

It’s called “The Labor Inducer.”

It was born out of The Suburban’s kitchen, when Berset and her two daughters, also co-owners, were testing new recipes to enter for a burger competition.

Co-owner Kelsey Quarberg, who was very pregnant at the time, chose a sweet and spicy burger. She liked the test version so much that she ate a full-sized burger.

“She ate the entire thing, and at midnight went into labor,” Berset said.

Berset became a grandma, and the burger earned the nickname The Labor Inducer. It placed third in the Twin Cities Burger Battle. The burger name caught the attention of customer Katy Engler in July when it was featured as Burger of the Month.

“It was my due date and I was very done being pregnant,” Engler said.

She and her husband had a date at The Suburban. Engler, from Chanhassen, got the burger.

“If I don’t [order it] it’s like me telling the universe, ‘I don’t need your help,’ and I did,” Engler said.

Engler went into labor hours later and her daughter was born, earning The Labor Inducer an official “baby counter” on the wall of the restaurant.

Now, it’s got a story that has pregnant women coming in for a burger fix.

“I’ve heard that some spicy food might trigger it, and there is some spice,” Berset said.

It’s got Angus beef, American cheese, a Cajun remoulade, Bavarian spicy mustard, peach caramelized onions, honey-cured bacon and a pretzel bun. But does it work? The old wives’ tale is at least more fun than walking.

“Every pregnant woman on the planet has probably tried them all, so why not,” Berset said.

For desperate moms-to-be who will try anything, the Labor Inducer might seem like a cheap and tasty option.

It’s going for around $15.

