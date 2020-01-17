Mom pays $600 to see video of daughter bullied on bus

A mother is demanding a Dallas ISD school bus driver be fired, claiming he heard her 5-year-old daughter s cries for help onboard his bus and did nothing.

The shocking video shows Audrey Billing’s 5-year-old daughter Alexis get hit and punched over and over while riding her school bus.

Alexis told her mother about the attack when she got off the bus crying on Nov. 11th.

The video was released to Billings after she paid a $600 fee also shows her daughter being poked and nearly put in a chokehold by three older, bigger students.

Billings said she wants to see changes on school buses to keep older charter school students separated from the youngest children.

She has filed a police report, is seeking charges against the children and wants the driver fired.

The worst of it, Billings says is that the driver, the only adult on the bus did nothing to help her daughter.

“He hears her. he hears her. he even makes some comment but he never looks back, he never pulls over the bus, he never does anything. and when we put our children into school I expect them to at least keep her safety,” Billings said.

Dallas ISD Spokeswoman Robyn Harris released the following statement:

“Dallas I-S-D is aware of the incident and immediately took action to permanently move the bus driver to another route, following the concern. Additionally, students have been disciplined per the Student Code of Conduct. As always, student safety is our top priority, and we remain committed to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of all students.”

Billings says she is preparing legal action against the school district.