Mom killed 6-year-old son with deer rifle to send him to heaven, deputies say

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — A mother in South Carolina is charged with murder after investigators say she shot her 6-year-old son in the chest with a deer rifle, saying she wanted him to go to heaven.

A police report says 31-year-old Mary Rosborough was arrested shortly after the shooting on Thanksgiving Day. Fairfield County deputies say Rosborough’s brother heard the gunshot and then tackled her as she tried to reload the deer rifle

Deputies say the brother held her down until officers arrived. Rosborough remains in jail without bond.

Authorities identified the boy as Jase Wise, and say he died of a gunshot to the chest.

