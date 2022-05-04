LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas mother was on the phone with 9-1-1 operators when she ran over a man accused of sexually assaulting her daughter, according to arrest documents.

Police in Lubbock, Texas charged Orlando Delmer-Ortiz, 29 with aggravated sexual assault of a child Tuesday after authorities were called in August for reports of a domestic violence situation.

According to arrest documents, a 9-1-1 call started with a woman yelling, “What are you doing to her?”

Moments later, the caller said, “I just found my man huh [sic], whoever lives with me, naked in the bed with my daughter.”

“Please hurry,” the woman said to 9-1-1. “He’s running away, please hurry.”

When asked if the man was her boyfriend, she responded, “he was supposed to be. But you hurry up or I’m going to kill him. I’m going to f***ing kill him.”

The woman followed Delmer-Ortiz in a vehicle, according to official documents.

Several moments passed when the sound seemingly dropped from the 9-1-1 call “like something was hit.”

The woman told dispatchers, “please get an ambulance.”

The operator asked, “for what?”

“He’s in the alley. He just got in front of my car,” the woman said.

“Did you hit him with the car?” the operator asked.

“Yes, he jumped right in front of my car. He jumped right in front of my car, sir.”

The woman told 9-1-1 Delmer-Ortiz was okay and still moving.

On Wednesday, police said by the time officers arrived, Delmer-Ortiz was not at the scene.

In March, a forensic interview was conducted with the woman’s daughter who was elementary-school age. The girl described the sexual abuse in detail.

In April, police located Delmer-Ortiz by phone. He allegedly told an investigator he did nothing wrong and was innocent. He agreed to come in for an interview but did not show up, an arrest warrant said.

As of Wednesday, Delmer-Ortiz remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond was not yet listed.

Special Note: The online jail records described the man’s name as Orlando Delmer-Ortiz. The police report and arrest warrant listed him as Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona.