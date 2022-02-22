Mom gives son $1,800 after staying off social media for six years

MOTLEY, MINN. (NBC) – When Sivert Klefsaas was just 12 years old, his mom Lorna made him a promise. If he could stay off social media until he was 18, she would pay him $1,800.

Lorna called it her “18 for 18 challenge.” and being the competitive kid he is, Sivert treated the challenge like it was one of his football or basketball games, and he wasn’t going to lose.

True to his word, this weekend on his 18th birthday, Sivert kept his promise and earned himself $1,800.

Lorna says it’s the best money she’s ever spent because she knows firsthand how teens can struggle with social media.

Sivert says it’s been tough at times, being out of the loop with certain viral trends and news of the day, but he says his friends have always filled him in and he believes not having social media gave him more time to focus on his grades and sports.