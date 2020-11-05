Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies left in trash bags

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Horry County jail via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags moments after they born will spend 40 years in prison.

Alyssa Dayvault’s sentence was handed down Thursday. She turned herself in the day after her trial ended.

The 32-year-old mother hid her pregnancies in 2017 and 2018 from everyone, including her boyfriend and her mother, gave birth at her North Myrtle Beach home alone then put the newborns into trash bags and threw them away.

Dayvault cried and apologized to her family, saying she never meant to harm anyone and made a horrible mistake.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss