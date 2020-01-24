Mom finds pictures of her kids on stranger’s Facebook profile

National

by: ACRONMEYER

Posted: / Updated:

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – A simple scroll on Facebook took a concerning turn for a mother from North Carolina.

Becky Smith said she was not expecting to see a portrait of her three kids used on someone’s profile, according to WGHP.

She said a man who lives nearly 300 miles away used a picture of her kids as his own profile picture. She didn’t know him at all and found it very creepy.

“My mouth dropped and I’m like am I seeing this for real? I was just like, what in the world? I took screenshots of it to make sure it was real,” Smith said.

Smith says she was so confused and didn’t understand why anyone would do this.

“I definitely describe it as creepy because I just can’t imagine what the reasoning is why he would use somebody else’s picture,” Smith said.

She shared what happened with her friends and reported the photo to Facebook.

“I got two responses from Facebook today saying that they didn’t think anything was wrong … that they investigated it and that that person was not trying to pretend to be me,” Smith said.

Smith said she shares pictures of her kids all the time online, especially to connect with friends far away.

“I love being able to see their kids growing up that way and I know they like seeing my kids growing,” Smith said.

Smith even took it a step further by sending the man a personal message asking him to remove the picture.

“I sent him a private message and just said, ‘Why are you using my photo as your profile picture?'” Smith said.

WGHP reached out to Facebook about the issue All they could tell us is that their team is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.

“I just want the picture taken down. I mean I just really wish that Facebook would make him take it down and just be more mindful of things like this that happen,” Smith said.

Later in the evening, Smith noticed the man took the image down. Facebook also confirmed with us the image was removed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete"

Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal"

Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop"

Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey"

Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss