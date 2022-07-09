(WFLA) — A New Mexico mother was captured on camera clinging to the hood of her own SUV as a carjacker drove away with her two young children inside.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, the woman parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe in front of a store on July 4. When she returned to her car, an unknown woman pushed her out of the way and entered the vehicle.

Security camera video captured the moment the mother hung on to the hood of the SUV as the suspect drove off with her 6-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son inside.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Regina Castillo, abandoned the older child at an intersection and later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot to a residential neighborhood where she hid behind a truck.

Soon after, Castillo was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, and two counts of child abuse.

Both children were reunited with their mother after being treated by EMS, police said.

