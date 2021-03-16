Mom accused of creating ‘deepfake’ videos to embarrass, force teens off daughter’s cheer squad

BUCKS, COUNTY, PA (NBC) — A 50-year-old Pennsylvania mother is accused of creating “deepfake” videos of members of her daughter’s cheerleading team, hoping to embarrass them into quitting the squad.

Prosecutors say Raffaela Spone, of Bucks County, harassed and created images that appeared to show at least one teenager naked, drinking and smoking.

Investigators say they tracked Spone’s IP address to her home and determined she was the one who had been sending the digitally manipulated images, known as “deepfakes.”

Spone was arrested late last week and charged with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and three counts of harassment.

Authorities say there was no indication that her daughter, who hasn’t been named, knew what her mother was doing.

Spone is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on March 30.