Mom, 3 sons killed in Michigan house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother and her three sons are dead after a fire broke out in their home Wednesday.

Investigators believe there were no working smoke detectors inside the house.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said authorities received a report of a fire at the house around 12:30 a.m.

After firefighters arrived on the scene, Fire Chief John Lehman said they were able to get the mother and boys from the second floor of the house. They were all unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency crews performed CPR on all the victims, but the 35-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lehman.

The three boys were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other boys, ages 10 and 14, died later Wednesday morning, GRFD confirmed.

Investigators also believe two dogs were killed in the blaze. The husband and father of the family was at work when the fire sparked.

Lehman added that firefighters did not hear smoke detectors when they arrived on scene and haven’t found any evidence of working detectors in the home.

“This is a tragic incident for this family, but these deaths can be prevented with early detection and could have possibly made a big difference in this family’s life,” said Lehman

The fire chief urged anyone who doesn’t have working smoke detectors in their home to call the city’s 311 line to participate in the free Residential Safety Programto get in-home fire safety assessments and smoke alarms installed.

“There is really not any good reason why people should go without detectors in their homes within the city of Grand Rapids,” said Lehman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it’s not considered suspicious.

