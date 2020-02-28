Molson Coors shooting suspect identified

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Authorities have identified the gunman who killed five employees at a Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee.

51-year-old Anthony Ferrill worked at the company as an electrician.

He opened fire Wednesday afternoon in a portion of the facility where machinists, powerhouse operators and electricians work.

More than 1,000 people were working on the campus at the time — which also includes corporate offices and breweries.

An attorney who represented Ferrill in an unrelated car accident says he thinks he worked at the company for about 15 years.

He describes him as a “nice, well-adjusted man.”

Ferrill took his own life during the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Wisconsin’s governor ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff Thursday to honor the victims.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020"

City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery"

“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say"

Grilled cheese stand satisfies savory cravings at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilled cheese stand satisfies savory cravings at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Sarasota man and three-legged dog train for American Ninja Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota man and three-legged dog train for American Ninja Warrior"

Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs"

Solar customers left in the dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar customers left in the dark"

Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money"

Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss