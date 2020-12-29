WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — After months of congressional negotiation and stalemates, Americans could finally receive another round of economic COVID-relief payments as early as Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Twitter.
Mnuchin said the direct deposits will continue over the coming days and paper checks will be delivered starting Wednesday. Later in the week, people will be able to check the status of the checks on the IRS website.
Mnuchin added that the Get My Payment tracking tool on the IRS website, which has been temporarily unavailable, will be accessible again “later this week.”
Americans who make under $75,000 per year will soon receive a one-time $600 check based on their 2019 income for them as well as for dependents under the age of 17. The payments are gradually diminished for people making more than $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples, and phased out completely for income levels of $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for couples.
Meantime, a bill supported by Democrats and President Trump to raise the amount of the second stimulus check to $2,000 was blocked Tuesday by Senate Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell countered with a bill that would tie the $2,000 stimulus checks to the repeal of Section 230, the social media immunity law, and the creation of a commission on election fraud.
MORE TOP STORIES
- Mnuchin: Stimulus checks could be arriving as early as Tuesday night
- Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
- Pasco woman paid off truck loan, can’t get title
- McConnell introduces $2,000 aid checks bill tied to social media immunity and election fraud
- Mega Millions, Powerball to finish year with 2nd highest jackpots