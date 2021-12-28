Missouri girl who survived tornado gets Christmas gifts from the Trumps

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. – A seven-year-old Missouri girl who was badly injured from a recent tornado that killed her older sister received Christmas gifts from a former president and first lady.

Tornadoes and severe storms ripped through southeastern Missouri Friday, Dec. 10, which destroyed and damaged several homes, including the Rackley’s Caruthersville home.

The family took refuge in their bathroom before the tornado hit, however, first responders found Annistyn, 9, Avalinn, 7, Alanna, 3, and their parents, Megan and Trey, in the mud dozens of yards away from their home, according to The Associated Press.

Annistyn was the only one who did not survive.

Avalinn sustained broken vertebrae and just started walking again. Megan is slowly recovering from severe brain trauma and recently woke up from her coma, according to a Daily Mail article. Alanna and Trey sustained less severe injuries.

On Christmas Day, Grandmother Pam Moore posted to Facebook a letter and gifts that Avalinn received on behalf of Donald and Melania Trump.

The video shows Avalinn with her dad in matching onesies while wearing a back brace. Moore captures Avalinn’s reactions when she tells her who the gifts are from.

“We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time,” the letter states. “You will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort as you continue to recover.”

“With your steadfast spirit, and the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless.”

The gifts included signed books and hats, presidential blankets, American Girl dolls, pens, bracelets, and more, according to Moore’s post.