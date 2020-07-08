Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A Missouri man suspected in a Tennessee kidnapping was found during a traffic stop in Mississippi. Authorities say the Mississippi Highway Patrol also safely located a woman and her 10-month-old daughter who he had kidnapped.

The highway patrol were notified Saturday about a vehicle headed west on U.S. 72 near Corinth possibly being driven by a kidnapping suspect identified as Tony Lanier Sr. of Cooter, Missouri. Troopers stopped him and arrested him.

The kidnapping victims were also found safe. Officials did not say where or when the victims had been kidnapped or whether the suspect knew them.

The man is awaiting extradition to Tennessee where he faces charges of kidnapping. He’s also facing charges of parole violations in Missouri.