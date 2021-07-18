Mississippi officer dies in crash a day after graduating police academy

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pascagoula Police Department

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — A car crash has killed a Mississippi police officer just a day after she graduated from the police academy.

The City of Waveland on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast announced the death of 33-year-old Katie Cash on its Facebook page Sunday morning. Chief Mike Prendergast’s wrote that the accident happened Saturday night.

WLOX-TV reports that Cash was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash in Hancock County. She had graduated from the academy on Friday. Cash was the mother of two girls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss