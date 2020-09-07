Mississippi boaters reel in massive, one-eyed gator

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Mississippi alligator hunters recently hooked one massive gator.
John Ladner and his buddy Derek Stiglet were in a marsh when they thought they spotted a log.
Turns out, it was a 1-eyed, 12-foot-long, 477 pound alligator!
Their boat was too small for the animal, so a friend came to help with a larger one.
It took 3 hours to get the gator into the boat.
When the friends got the gator to shore, they had to use a tractor to get it out.
Ladner said the gator gave them over 100 pounds of meat.
