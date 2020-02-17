Missing woman, 2 young daughters found dead in garage

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the apparent homicides of a mother and two daughters whose bodies were discovered Sunday in a garage.

The victims were identified as Amarah Banks, 26; Zaniya Ivery, 5; and Camaria Banks, 4.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case and homicide charges will be filed against him, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference. A felony aggravated battery charge was filed against the suspect Saturday. He was in custody in Memphis, Tennessee.

Morales did not say how the victims were killed or when it happened.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene Sunday and said autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

An Amber Alert had been issued Saturday for the missing Milwaukee woman and her two young daughters, who were last seen about 1 a.m. on Feb. 8.

