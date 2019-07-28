Missing toddler in murder-suicide case found dead

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP/CNN) – UPDATE: The missing 2-year-old child of a couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana has been found dead.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: The FBI and police in Medford, Oregon are asking for the public’s help to find the 2-year-old child of a couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the driver of a vehicle with Oregon plates fled from police in Kalispell, Montana Wednesday night.

After police stopped the vehicle using spikes, they found Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido dead inside.

Police say their child, Aiden Salcido, was not in the vehicle and there was no evidence he had been.

Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak. (FBI)

The couple was reported missing July 11 after Janiak failed to appear to begin serving a jail sentence for burglary.

Janiak’s last financial activity happened in early June when all three were seen making purchases including camping equipment at a Medford Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 541-774-2258 and reference case 19-10842.