FRANKLIN, N.C. (WFLA) — A “missing” North Carolina woman was arrested Monday after she was accused of faking her own murder, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Margaret “Maggie” Frances Sweeney, 37, allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports to a friend and the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered, according to police.

Sweeney was reported missing on Friday, and police began immediately investigating due to believing she was either in danger or dead, police said.

She was eventually found safe. After investigation, she was charged with causing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephonic communication and obstructing law enforcement officers.

“Sweeney’s actions cause our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” police said in a statement.