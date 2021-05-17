Missing Nebraska dad arrested in California after kids found dead

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The father of two young children found dead in his Nebraska home has been charged with two counts of felony abuse resulting in death.

Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning at 35-year-old Adam Price’s home. He was arrested Sunday evening in California.

The children were in Nebraska for court-ordered visitation with their dad, according to the children’s mother. She contacted police Saturday night because she could not reach her children.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Police have not said how the children died. Police went to the home twice but did not find reason to enter the home.

A friend of the children’s mother found their bodies Sunday morning.

