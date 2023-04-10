WINONA, Minn. (NewsNation) — The Winona Police Department announced the end of a large, organized search for a missing Minnesota mom on Saturday after more than 2,600 people spent the weekend canvassing surrounding counties.

The department said while they are not giving up on the investigation into the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, they were able to cover more ground at a faster pace due to the “incredible turnout” of volunteers.

Nothing was discovered or found during the organized search for Kingsbury, but law enforcement said it would continue to have agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on the ground in Winona as an investigation into her disappearance continues.

In a press release, the department announced that future searches will be conducted based on any new leads.

Kingsbury, who also goes by “Maddi,” was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 31, 2023, with the father of her children after dropping her two kids off at day care.

Investigators said that the kid’s father claimed he used Kingsbury’s van and last saw her around 10 a.m. at her home. He said once he returned, she was gone.

Kingsbury never showed up for work, and no attempts were made to arrange pickup for her children. She also has not had any contact with family or friends.

Investigators have searched Kingsbury’s van and home, saying the jacket she was last seen wearing as well as her phone, wallet and ID were all left behind.

Police asked for any surveillance video that could have picked up any footage of Kingsbury’s 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van on the morning of her disappearance.

Those close to Kingsbury said all of this is extremely out of character for her. Police have made it clear that Kingsbury’s disappearance is believed to have been involuntary and suspicious. Her family and friends are offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to her discovery.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Kingsbury is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Please call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302 with any information. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Winona Area Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersmn.org or at 800-222-8477.