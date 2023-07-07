REEDLEY, Calif. (WFLA) — A California K-9 that ran away during a Fourth of July celebration was found dead after fireworks were set off.

Kona, a 10-year-old Reedley Police Department canine in California, was missing for two days before being found dead, according to police.

Authorities suspect Kona was struck by a vehicle. The canine was found in a vineyard, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The German Shepherd dog was seen July 4 on surveillance using force to remove wooden fence panels to escape a backyard, after leaving his handler’s garage area when fireworks were set off.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation to evaluate whether the incident was a hit-and-run. The Reedley Police Department is proceeding with its investigation.