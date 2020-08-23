Missing firefighter’s body recovered in Detroit River

(CNN) – Searchers have recovered the body of an off-duty Detroit firefighter who died trying to rescue three drowning girls.

Michigan State police tweeted the grim update Saturday.

The fire commissioner says Sergeant Sivad Johnson was with his 10-year-old daughter when he jumped into the Detroit River to assist three girls who signaled for help.

Another person also jumped in with Johnson and was able to rescue one girl. A boat in the area was able to rescue the other two.

Once everyone was out of the water, Johnson’s daughter realized her father was not among the crowd.

Crews searched for him using sonar equipment and police and fire divers eventually recovered his body.

