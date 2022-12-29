A dive team searched the pond near Dr. Bolek Payan's home after his security system showed him leaving his house on foot.

(NBC News) — A doctor who was reported missing on Christmas Eve was found dead Tuesday after a diving team searched a frozen pond near his home.

Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving the Henry Ford Allegiance Health hospital in Jackson, Michigan last Thursday, Blackman-Leoni Public Safety said Christmas Eve on Facebook. His car was found at his home, but he did not return to work or have contact with his friends or family.

Payan was seen leaving his home on foot after detectives were able to access his password-protected security system, authorities said Tuesday. A search of the area, which included the use of police dogs and drones, yielded no results.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.