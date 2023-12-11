CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — Authorities offered new details in the search for a missing teenager from Carpentersville, one week after her disappearance.

Suburban authorities held a press conference on Monday to provide an update on the search for 17-year-old Brissa Romero, who disappeared while traveling to a bowling alley in Vernon Hills for a holiday party.

Authorities say a review of Romero’s cellphone data brought investigators to a retention pond in Vernon Hills and while on the scene, a resident in the area notified officers about a backpack that appeared to have floated to the edge of the pond near Lakeview Parkway & Executive Way.

Police say they believed the items belonged to Romero and crews were brought in to conduct a search. Authorities later pulled Romero’s badly damaged Nissan Rogue from the pond.

Authorities say that based on the condition of the vehicle, it appears that Romero was inside the vehicle when it crashed into the pond.

“Based on the condition of the vehicle and all the evidence we have at this point, it appears that Brissa was in that vehicle when it drove into the lake,” Vernon Hills Chief of Police Patrick Kreis said.

Officers say they found additional surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant that recorded Romero parking her vehicle and entering the restaurant by herself before leaving, only 15 minutes before her last registered phone ping in the area of the pond.

Authorities say Romero’s body has not been found and crews will continue to search the pond and investigate the teen’s disappearance.

Police say Remero stands 5-foot-5 tall and weighs around 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen’s family is offering a $14,000 cash reward for information that could lead to her return home.