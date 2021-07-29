Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in toy chest died of accidental asphyxiation, police say

UPDATE: Wednesday 7/28/21 2:50 p.m.

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have ruled a 4-year-old boy’s death an accident after he was found dead inside his home in Hurricane Sunday.

According to Hurricane City Police, the grandmother of the 4-year-old Kache Wallis reported him missing on July 25.

“The grandmother of Kache reported that he had been put to bed the night before and when he was checked on in the morning, he was not in bed and could not be found in or around the house,” Hurricane Police said in a news release.

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up with the community in an effort to locate Kache outside the home, but he was not found.

Then, a search was conducted inside the home, where detectives tragically located Kache inside a toy chest in his bedroom.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death to be accidental, with the cause being positional asphyxiation.

“Our sincerest condolences are sent to Kache and his family,” Hurricane Police said in a statement.

“The Hurricane Police would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as well as their Search and Rescue team, Hurricane Valley Fire Department, St. George Communications Center, St. George Police Department, Washington City Police Department, and the Citizens of Hurricane for your assistance in searching for Kache,” police added in the statement.

"Initially when we received the call, officers searched the home, as well as family members, had previously searched the home," says Officer Dan Raddatz, the spokesperson for Hurricane PD.

"Eventually through the course of our investigation, we were able to get in contact with her, and to verify that she did not have any contact with the child," says Raddatz.

"Based on the situation surrounding where he was located, we can't make a definitive determination of accident or otherwise this point in time, we're waiting on information from the Medical Examiner's Office before we make that determination," says Raddatz.