(NBC News) — Police in the small Oklahoma city of Okmulgee are looking for four friends who left one of their homes Sunday and haven’t been seen or contacted since.

The four men — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 — were reported missing by family members overnight Monday into Tuesday, police said in a statement.

They left one of their homes on bicycles Sunday night at 8 p.m., and all calls go to voicemail, police said in a statement.

Someone reported seeing all four men walking on a street at 2 a.m. Tuesday, but police said that can’t be confirmed without an independent witness or video.

