Missing 11-year-old Nebraska boy with autism searched ‘how to hide from police’

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The search for a missing autistic 11-year-old boy in eastern Nebraska has entered its third day, and police leading the effort say the child had searched online for “how to hide from police” before his disappearance.

La Vista police say 11-year-old Ryan Larsen walked out of his elementary school Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say the child has a history of hiding from his family and has a habit of hiding in small spaces. But officials say he’s never been missing for days at a time.

Police say a search of the family’s computer showed Ryan had conducted online searches using the phrases “hiding from the police,” “hiding underground,” and “how to avoid being spotted.”