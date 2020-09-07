Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been rescued after he was pinned under a tree for more than four days while working on his land in southern Minnesota.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha was cutting down oak trees Aug. 27 near Redwood Falls when one of them fell and landed on his legs.

Deputies responding to a call Monday afternoon for a welfare check after he didn’t show up for work found Ceplecha in a ravine with his legs pinned.

His son, Miles Ceplecha says his father survived the ordeal by not panicking and trying to keep his mind distracted.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss