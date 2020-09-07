Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been rescued after he was pinned under a tree for more than four days while working on his land in southern Minnesota.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha was cutting down oak trees Aug. 27 near Redwood Falls when one of them fell and landed on his legs.
Deputies responding to a call Monday afternoon for a welfare check after he didn’t show up for work found Ceplecha in a ravine with his legs pinned.
His son, Miles Ceplecha says his father survived the ordeal by not panicking and trying to keep his mind distracted.
