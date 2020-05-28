Breaking News
Minnesota governor activates National Guard to respond to violence following death of George Floyd

Jacob Frey, mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has activated the state’s National Guard following a request from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Walz tweeted for calm Wednesday night, calling the violence “an extremely dangerous situation” and urging people to leave the scene.

The last time the Minnesota National Guard was called out to deal with civil unrest was in a backup role during the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul. The most comparable situation to the current disturbances happened when the Guard was called up to deal with the riots in Minneapolis in 1967, a summer when anger over racial inequalities came to a boil in many cities across the country.

The Minnesota National Guard was also called out during protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s and early 1970s and during a 1986 strike by Hormel meatpackers in Austin.

