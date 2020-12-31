Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night.
The shooting was the first police-involved death in Minneapolis since George Floyd died in May while being arrested by four officers, and stirred anxiety about renewed protests in the city.
Officers were carrying out a traffic stop on a man they said was suspected of a felony.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses said the man fired at officers first and pledged to release the body-camera video on Thursday.
The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.
