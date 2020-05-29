Breaking News
Minneapolis mayor invokes nighttime curfew

Jacob Frey, mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a nighttime curfew running from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and again from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

His order comes after sometimes violent protests over the death of George Floyd. The handcuffed black man pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Frey’s order said nobody may venture out in public during those times, except for emergency responders, or people seeking medical care, fleeing dangerous circumstances or experiencing homelessness. Violators can be fined up to $1,000 and jailed up to 90 days.

