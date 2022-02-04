Minneapolis mayor announces moratorium on no-knock warrants

In this image taken from Minneapolis Police Department body camera video and released by the city of Minneapolis, 22-year-old Amir Locke wrapped in a blanket on a couch holding a gun moments before he was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as they were executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Minneapolis. Authorities have not said if Locke was connected to the homicide investigation or named in the warrant. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis mayor on Friday imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants after Amir Locke was killed this week as a SWAT team executed a search warrant.

Mayor Jacob Frey said the moratorium is effective immediately and will ban requests for and the execution of warrants in which police do not announce themselves.

Frey said that while the moratorium is in place, he and Minneapolis Police Department leadership will work with national experts to review and suggest revisions to the department’s policy.

“No matter what information comes to light, it won’t change the fact that Amir Locke’s life was cut short,” Frey said in a statement.

The decision comes after body camera footage released by the Minneapolis Police Department shows Locke fatally shot as officers were executing a search warrant was wrapped in a blanket and displayed a handgun as they shouted at him to show his hands and get on the ground.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that he had pointed a loaded gun “in the direction of officers,” but authorities have not said if Locke was connected to the homicide investigation that prompted the search warrant.

“Like the case of Breonna Taylor, the tragic killing of Amir Locke shows a pattern of no-knock warrants having deadly consequences for Black Americans. This is yet another example of why we need to put an end to these kinds of search warrants so that one day, Black Americans will be able to sleep safely in their beds at night,” the family’s attorney, Ben Crump said, according to CBS News.