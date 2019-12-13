Millions of wreaths to be placed on military gravestones across country

HARRINGTON, Maine (AP) — About 250,000 Maine-made wreaths on 10 tractor-trailers are headed to the cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, where they will be placed on headstones on Saturday, Dec.14.

Wreaths are also being shipped to veterans cemeteries across the United States and around the world.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester’s Worcester Wreath Company donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America has grown since then.

A spokeswoman said more than 2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across more than 2,000 locations this holiday season.

The wreaths are started the long journey to Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 7 when tractor-trailers loaded with the wreaths departed from Down East Maine.

The national president of American Gold Star Mothers Inc., Mona Gunn, led the caravan as grand marshal.

Her son died in a terrorist attack on the USS Cole.

