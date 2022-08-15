TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Molson Coors has teamed up with alcoholic ice cream maker “Tipsy Scoop” to make ice cream bars infused with Miller High Life to celebrate the anniversary of the dive bar.

The Miller High Life Ice Cream bars are sold online through Tipsy Scoop’s and GoldBelly’s website, as well as Tipsy Scoop’s locations in New York. The bars are infused with the “essence of dive bars – peanuts, sticky floors and Miller High Life” according to the Molson Coors blog.

The ice cream is up to 5% alcohol by volume and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar.

The bars are dipped in chocolate to “evoke the dark wood and dim lighting in dive bars.” They feature a peanut swirl, a vanilla smoke floor, a swirl of caramel to represent “dive bar’s sticky floors” and a sprinkle of fizzy, carbonated candy to bring Miller High Life to the treat.

The beer brand is offering those of legal age a chance to win the ice cream bars through a sweepstakes online. Fans can enter for a chance to win a six-pack of the treat from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4.

A 6-pack of the bars are available for pre-order now online for $36.

The website notes that the bars should only be consumed by adults of the age of 21 and an adult signature is required when delivered.