Military member who works near Trump tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON — A military member working in close proximity to President Donald Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday.
The White House says Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”
Spokesman Hogan Gidley says in a statement the military member works “on the White House campus” and tested positive Wednesday.
The White House instituted safety protocols nearly two months ago to protect the nation’s political leaders, including frequent temperature checks.
Last month it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those near the president, with staffers being tested about once a week.
