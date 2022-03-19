TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson announced his new brand of ear-shaped cannabis-infused gummies dubbed “The Mike Bites.”

Tyson made the announcement in an Instagram post on Friday. In the promotional video, Tyson said, “never ever forget the Mike bites,” adding, “Mike does bite.”

The ear-shaped candy is a reference to his 1997 championship fight against Evander Holyfield, in which Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear.

In a tweet, Barstool Sports called the new line of gummies “the greatest branding move of all time.”

Tyson has a massive following on social media with over 17.5 million Instagram followers and 5.7 million Twitter followers, but the boxing legend did not list the product on his website.

According to Nexstar’s KRON, Tyson partnered with alcohol beverage brand Mike’s Hard Lemonade last year in this commercial.