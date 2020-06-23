Michigan man wins $4M lottery scratch card game… again

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (AP) — How does he do it? For the second time, a southeastern Michigan man has won a $4 million lottery game, officials said Monday.

Mark Clark of South Rockwood scratched a ticket with a coin that was given to him by his late father about 10 years ago. They often fished together after Clark won a different $4 million instant game in 2017.

“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” Clark, 50, said in a statement released by the Michigan Lottery. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. … I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”

Clark chose a lump sum of about $2.5 million instead of taking $4 million in payments over time.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” Clark said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss